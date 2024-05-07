1 mins

Australian Brothers Confirmed Dead By Mexican Authorities As Locals Protest For Safer Conditions | 1 Mexican authorities have positively identified the bodies of three men found in a well in the country's north as Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad after the trio went missing while on holiday, surfing near the popular tourist town of Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border.