From The Archives: MH17 Shot Down | 10 News First
Ten years ago Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot out of the sky over Ukraine, leaving no survivors. All 298 passengers and crew onboard the flight died, including 38 Australian citizens and residents. Investigations revealed a Russian-made surface-to-air missile struck the plane over rural area in the Donetsk Oblast, Eastern Ukraine. Russian separatists are believed to have mistaken the plane for Ukrainian military.

