10 News First

France To Sanction Israel For Extremist Settlers Colonising Palestinian Land | 10 News First
NC | News

France is considering tougher sanctions for violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, following a conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and the King of Jordan after a group of Israeli extremists tried to march into the Gaza Strip in order to build settlements and claim the land of displaced Palestinians. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

National
Watch LIVEMelbourneSydney
More

Episodes

Breaking News

image-placeholder
3 mins

Seven Teenagers Arrested In Relation To Sydney Church Terror Stabbing | 10 News First

Breaking: Hundreds of police are involved in multiple anti-terror raids across Sydney's south-west. The operation, that's underway right now, is connected to the Wakeley terror attack, with seven teenagers under arrest. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old has been hit with a string of charges over the violent scenes that followed the stabbing at the Wakeley church. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

image-placeholder
7 mins

Anzac Day Celebrated At Dawn Services Around Australia | 10 News First

Those who courageously fought for our nation were today honoured in ANZAC ceremonies in Sydney and across the state. Soldiers, sailors, airmen and women were celebrated, as thousands lined the streets to thank our veterans for their service and sacrifice. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

International News

image-placeholder
2 mins

France To Sanction Israel For Extremist Settlers Colonising Palestinian Land | 10 News First

France is considering tougher sanctions for violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank, following a conversation between President Emmanuel Macron and the King of Jordan after a group of Israeli extremists tried to march into the Gaza Strip in order to build settlements and claim the land of displaced Palestinians. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
image-placeholder
3 mins

Key Trump Trial Witness Admits Burying Porn Star Story | 10 News First

In Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial, prosecutors have continued to grill their key witness, former publisher of the National Enquirer David Pecker, who explained how he helped broker a deal to help bury a story about Trump’s affair with an adult film star. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Politics

image-placeholder
6 mins

Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First

The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.