10 News First

Four Injured In Alleged Stabbing Spree In Sydney| 10 News First
NC | News

A wild stabbing spree had a major highway in Sydney's south shut down on Sunday morning. Police claim a man began attacking his partner in the passenger seat with a boxcutter while driving through Engadine, before he was t-boned at an intersection. Officers and brave bystanders - including the boss of an N-R-L club - rushed to help, as the woman was stabbed more than half a dozen times. Some of them also ended up in hospital.

