Former Childcare Worker Charged With Child Sex Abuse Offences
News
A 45-year-old former childcare worker from the Gold Coast has been charged with 1623 child abuse offences against 91 children, including 136 counts of rape and 110 counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years old.
