10 News First

Florida Zoo Keeps Animals Chill During Intense Summer Heat | 10 News First
NC | News

Zoo keepers in Florida have been helping animals beat the heat as temperatures tip over 40 degrees. Staff at Palm Beach Zoo have been working hard to keep their creatures cool.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.