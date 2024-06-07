Flooding Rains Strike NSW | 10 News First
News
People in parts of Sydney and regional NSW are preparing to evacuate amid flooding rains.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
NCAA Investigation Into Robo-Debt Scandal Wraps Up | 10 News First
The National Anti-Corruption Commission has ruled out further investigation into the public officials behind the disastrous Robo-debt scheme that saw hundreds of thousands of Australian families hounded for debts they didn't owe. National Political Edito Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss the decision.
Accused Killer Greg Lynn Takes Witness Stand In Double-Murder Trial | 10 News First
Accused killer Greg Lynn has taken to the witness stand in his double murder trial over the deaths of secret lovers Russell Hill and Carol Clay. During his bombshell testimony, the former pilot apologised to their families and revealed he offered to plead guilty to the destruction of evidence.
International News
Search Underway After TV Presenter Reported Missing | 10 News First
A major hunt is underway for well-known TV doctor and journalist Michael Mosley, who vanished while holidaying on the Greek Island of Symi. Mosley, who popularised the craze of intermittent fasting, was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a coastal walk two days ago.
Israeli Nationalists March In Jerusalem For Flag Day | 10 News First
Thousands of Israelis have marched through Jerusalem, clashing with police and Palestinians, as part of Flag Day celebrations. The day commemorates the Israeli capture and occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. 3,000 police were deployed to attempt to keep the peace, however some ultranationalist Israelis attacked Palestinians and journalists, while others chanted racist anti-Arab slogans.
Politics
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sport
NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
State of Origin is always polarising and the series opener last night was no exception. The Maroons claiming the win and throwing out suggestions the Blues deliberately targeted fullback Reece Walsh, who was knocked out in the early stages.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.