First Surplus In Federal Budget For Over 20 Years | 10 News First
In a few hours, we'll know the full details of a crucial Federal Budget that will impact every Australian battling through this cost-of-living crisis, with details of a $9.3 billion surplus.
Man Arrested Over Knife Attack On A Woman At Sydney Gym | 10 News First
Shocking details have emerged on the man arrested over yesterdays knife attack on a woman at a Sydney gym. He faced court a week ago and slapped with an apprehended violence order.
Man Arrested Over Alleged Domestic Violence Stabbing | 10 News First
A 45-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged domestic violence stabbing in a Sydney gym car park yesterday afternoon. The woman was stabbed in her head and neck with a kitchen knife, and is now recovering in hospital following the attack.
Woman Stabbed In Alleged Domestic Violence Incident Outside Sydney Gym | 10 News First
We begin tonight with what police are treating as yet another act of domestic violence. A woman is recovering in hospital, after being stabbed outside a Sydney gym, allegedly by her ex-partner. Taylor Ryan joins Ursula to discuss the attack.
Treasurer Hands Down Biggest Budget Surplus In 20 Years | 10 News Firs
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will tonight hand down the first back-to-back budget surplus in almost two decades, arguing it's a "powerful demonstration" of the government's economic management.
Aussies Cut Food Spending Amid Cost-Of-Living Crisis | 10 News First
Clear signs Australians are struggling with the crushing cost of living, slashing their spending on food and even alcohol, and the differences in inflation forecasting by the government and the RBA. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss.
Chris Dawson Attempting To Overturn Teachers Pet Murder Conviction | 10 News First
A mystery phone call is at the heart of an appeal launched today by teachers pet killer Chris Dawson. The 75-year-old former rugby league star wants a court to overturn his conviction for killing his wife Lynette in 1982 -- a case which sparked a podcast and a trial which gripped the nation.
Monash Clash Among Countless Global Gaza War Protests | 10 News First
Students at Melbourne's Monash University joined ongoing global outcry against the war in Palestine as Israeli troops continue their offensives across Gaza. A number of protest encampments remain at universities and colleges around the world, including the University of Sydney and Monash University in Australia.
Israel Army Returns To North Gaza As IDF Clashes With Palestinians | 10 News First
Israel is fighting Hamas again in Northern Gaza months after claiming it cleared the militants from that area. It comes as clashes continue in the Southern part of the strip, worsening the struggle to find food and shelter for hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians.
Government Releases Inflation Forecast Ahead Of Federal Budget | 10 News First
There's renewed hope tonight that interest rates could be cut within the next year providing much needed relief for homeowners doing it tough. Ahead of tomorrow's budget the Government has released its updated inflation forecast and while there is room for optimism the numbers don't match the Reserve Bank's predictions.
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
