Fires, Storms And High Temperatures Recorded In Day Of Wild Weather | 10 News First
One man dead, firefighters injured and homes have been threatened after wild weather caused havoc across multiple states. In Sydney's south-west, a fast-moving grass fire came within metres of homes, and that fire fanned by high temperatures and wild winds that stretched from the south-coast to the Airport. In Victoria, gusts of over 100 kilometres an hour turned deadly.

