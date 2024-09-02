10 News First

Fireball Festival Celebrations Underway In El Salvador | 10 News First
A mob has lit fires in El Salvador but not as an act of rioting but actually in celebration. Participants in the fireball festival hurl flaming rags soaked in gasoline at each other. The event marks a huge volcanic eruption which occurred in 1658.

