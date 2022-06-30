Final Day Of Election Campaign
Air Date: Fri 20 May 2022
The AEC has just confirmed all Australians with COVID will be allowed to vote over the phone, as Anthony Albanese makes his final election pitches in SA, Victoria and Tasmania.
