Felicity Huffman Jailed Over College Admissions Scandal
News
Air Date: Sat 14 Sep 2019
The first scalp in the US College admissions scandal is Hollywood actor Felicity Huffman, who has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for trying to pay her daughter's way into university.
