Fears For American Democracy After Supreme Court Decision | 10 News First
It has sparked fears for American democracy itself. In a historic 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court has ruled Donald Trump can claim partial immunity from prosecution based on what could be considered official acts as President.
New Details About Epstein Prosecution Revealed | 10 News First
The scandal around convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein continues to grow - almost 5 years after his death. New documents revealed prosecutors were aware Epstein had sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they struck a very lenient plea deal with him.
Children Being Targeted With Extremist Content Online | 10 News First
Anti-terror police are tonight warning parents about the risks of their children being exposed to extremist content. In the wake of the Sydney Uni stabbing attack - families are being reminded, that online predators are targeting young people, who can be easily influenced.
Palestinians Told To Evacuate As IDF Looks To Reinvade Khan Younis | 10 News First
Israel has ordered mass evacuations in Gaza’s second-biggest city, heightening fears the IDF is preparing to reinvade the area. It came as Palestinian militants launched a barrage of rockets at Israeli border towns in the heaviest attack of its kind in months.
New Muslim Political Movement Looks To Seize Seats From Labor In Next Election | 10 News First
A new Muslim political movement is confident it can win seats from the Labor party at the next election, challenging them in traditional heartland seats in Sydney and Melbourne. They say the treatment of now-outcast Labor Senator Fatima Payman has been the last straw.
UK Party Leaders Campaign Ahead of Election | 10 News First
Several UK party leaders campaigned on Monday, just four days before the country's first general election in almost five years. The leader of UK's Liberal Democrats party, Sir Ed Davey, took a more adventurous, self-deprecating approach under the slogan of "trying something you've never done before". The 58-year-old's campaign showreel included Sir Davey bungee-jumping, trying Zumba, and being pulled in a rubber ring by a speedboat. Leaders of the UK's two main parties, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, were also campaigning ahead of the July 4 election.
Passengers Evacuated After Severe Turbulence on Flight | 10 News First
Around 30 passengers who were aboard an Air Europa flight are being treated for minor injuries after the plane hit severe turbulence. Flight UX045, which was travelling from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was forced to make an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am (local time). Passengers reportedly feared for their lives as the plane went into a dive, with one man saying he saw passengers without seat belts on flying into the ceiling. According to the airline, a second plane was scheduled to leave Madrid on Monday to pick up the stranded passengers and continue travelling to Uruguay.
Chinese Rocket Crashes After Accidental Launch | 10 News First
Witnesses in central China have captured the moment a Chinese rocket dropped from the sky on Sunday. Beijing Tianbing Technology Co told media its Tianlong-3 rocket accidentally launched during a test in Gongyi due to structural failure. Debris from the rockets triggered a small fire, but no one was injured in the blast.
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.