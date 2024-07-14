10 News First

FBI Confirms Trump Shooting Was Assassination Attempt | 10 News First
FBI officials have confirmed the shooting at the Trump rally today was an assassination attempt. Law enforcement officials fronted press a short time ago, stopping short of identifying the alleged shooter or any potential motive. Donald Trump received a minor facial wound in the shooting which left at least one person dead and several others gravely injured.

