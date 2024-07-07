Father Under Police Guard After Three Children Killed In House Fire | 10 News First
News
Three children, including a 10-month-old baby, have been killed in a house fire in Sydney's west. The children’s father is under police guard in hospital, accused of dragging the children into the blaze, then trying to stop first responders from rescuing them.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Parisians Celebrate Left-Wing Election Upset | 10 News First
France’s left-wing alliance, New Popular Front (NFP), are expected to pull off an election upset, according to exit polls in the second round of the country’s snap vote. Crowds are celebrating with fireworks and flares as the sun sets in Paris, with votes being counted into the night (local time). The surprise exit poll comes after the far-right party National Rally made significant gains towards victory in the election’s first round last week. The poll predicts the NFP, which is an alliance of five parties, will secure between 171 and 187 seats meaning it will fall short of forming an absolute majority.
Father Under Police Guard After Three Children Killed In House Fire | 10 News First
Three children, including a 10-month-old baby, have been killed in a house fire in Sydney's west. The children’s father is under police guard in hospital, accused of dragging the children into the blaze, then trying to stop first responders from rescuing them.
What Payman Quitting Labor Says About Australia’s Political System | 10 News First
The biggest political issue right now - a Labor Senator ditching the party over Palestine - can seem a bit disconnected from your daily life. But it matters, it goes to the heart of some big issues in this country - how we respond to diversity, to differing opinions, and whether all Australians can be heard in our political system.
Rishi Sunak Leaves 10 Downing Street, Kier Starmer Becomes PM | 10 News First
There's been a red wave in the UK general election - a political humbling, a thrashing, a bloodbath, call it what you like, but it's on a scale not seen this century. Sir Keir Starmer is the new Prime Minister, and Rishi Sunak's short-lived premiership has been consigned to the dustbin of history.
International News
Count Binface & Raving Loony Party Contest UK Election | 10 News First
Independent candidate Count Binface has conceded his chances in the UK election are "about as good as Rishi's." Binface is contesting UK PM Rishi Sunak's Richmond & Northallerton constituency; a seat that Sunak is struggling to hold onto. Binface gathered with Monster Raving Loony Party candidates ahead of results in the UK election, which is expected to see a historic Labour landslide. Among the MRLP candidates standing in this year's election are Lady Lily the Pink, Sir Grumpus L Shorticus, Howling 'Laud' Hope, Lord Psychobilly Tractor, and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick. The party currently holds no seats in British Parliament, and holds little hope of gaining any in today's election.
Anti-Tory Londoners Celebrate UK Election Early | 10 News First
Londoners have already begun celebrating a likely Labour landslide election result, with the incumbent Tories staring down oblivion in what's looming as a remarkable and historic polling result. Anti-Conservative revelers have already ripped the lid off, with wild celebrations well underway for a nation evidently glad to be rid of 14-years of Tory rule.
Euro '24: Fans React to Türkiye's 2-1 Win Over Austria | 10 News First
Thousands of football fans took to the streets of Berlin on Tuesday (local time) to celebrate Türkiye's win over Austria in the UEFA European Football Championships (Euro 2024). A high-intensity 2-1 victory secured Türkiye's spot in Euro 2024's quarter finals, with the team hoping for a repeat of their Euro 2008 semi-final run. Türkiye will now face the Netherlands on Saturday, July 6, in Berlin.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Women’s Rugby Sevens Announce Squad With Eyes On Another Gold Medal In Paris | 10 News First
The Women’s Rugby Sevens Team are one of Australia’s great medal hopes heading to Paris. Captain Charlotte Caslick remembers the feeling of winning the top prize at Rio, as they hunt for their second gold medal in three Olympic Games.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.