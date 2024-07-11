10 News First

Father Charged With Murder Of Kids Over Fatal Housefire | 10 News First
NC | News

A father remains under police guard in hospital after being charged with murdering three of his children in a Sydney house fire. It’s alleged the 28-year-old man attacked his partner before lighting the Lalor Park home on fire.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.