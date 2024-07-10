10 News First

Euros Pitch Invader Takes Selfie With Mbappe | 10 News First
A determined pitch invader at a Euros semi-final has managed to get an on-field selfie with French star Kylian Mbappe. The fan ran onto the field at the 59th minute of France’s clash with Spain, snapping a picture with Mbappe before being wrestled away by security. During the brief struggle, the fan’s phone appeared to have bumped the face of the French captain, who broke his nose during his nation’s opening match of the tournament against Austria. Spain went onto win the match 2-1 thanks to goals from Dani Olmo and Barcelona teen sensation Lamine Yamal.

