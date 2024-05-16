10 News First

European Prime Minister Shot In Attempted Assassination | 10 News First
NC | News

Slovakia's populist pro-Russian Prime Minister is tonight out of the operating theatre and reportedly in a stable condition after he was shot multiple times in an apparent assassination attempt.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Breaking News

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.