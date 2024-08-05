10 News First

European Cricketer Juggles Ball In Crazy Catch | 10 News First
We don’t often turn to the European Cricket League for displays of skill, but today we make an exception. The catch and commentary were good enough to inspire the team from cricketing powerhouse nation Turkey, past their Bulgarian opposition.

