10 News First

Esteemed Journalist Jane Hansen Passes Away | 10 News First
NC | News

Tributes are pouring in for esteemed journalist Jane Hansen who has died from brain cancer. Jane worked here at Network 10 in the early 90S, reporting from war zones in Bosnia and Iraq, before moving onto Channel 9. We here remember her with admiration and affection.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.