Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
10 News First: Afternoon - 10 Sep 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 10 Sep 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Deepfakes Of K-Pop Stars Causing Crisis In South Korea | 10 News First
Deepfakes - especially those that use the images of real women to create pornography without their consent - have caused a crisis in South Korea. Now the companies behind some of the world’s biggest K-Pop bands are taking a stand.
New Study Debunks Fears That Mobile Phones Cause Brain Cancer | 10 News First
A long-held fear that our mobile phone use, could cause brain cancer, has been debunked by a new study. Led by Australian scientists - a review into the effect from radio wave exposure, has found 'no link' between phones and head cancers - but that doesn't mean the addiction to devices doesn't have other health impacts.
Grenfell Tower Report Provides Answers 7 Years After Tragedy | 10 News First
7 years on from one of the deadliest tower block fires in history - finally some answers. In June 2017, in the wealthiest part of the UK, an electrical fault on the fourth floor of a public housing tower quickly turned into tragedy. The fire rapidly spread up the Grenfell Tower, fuelled by combustible cladding that lined the 24-storey building. 10 News First’s Johnpaul Gonzo joins Ursula with the details.
Olympic Breaker Raygun Opens Up In Exclusive Interview With The Project | 10 News First
She didn’t win a medal but the name Raygun will be forever etched in our memories after the Paris Olympics. Now for the first time, the controversial breaker will sit down for a world-exclusive interview on The Project.
International News
51 Killed In Strike On Ukraine Military Academy | 10 News First
At least 51 people have been killed and another 271 injured in a Russian strike on a military academy in the Ukrainian city of Poltava. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed military personnel were killed in the attack, with many not making it to bomb shelters in time after air raid alarms were sounded. It is believed two ballistic missiles hit the building, as well as a nearby hospital, on Tuesday morning (local time). Rescue crews continue to clear the debris at the site, with authorities concerned there may be up to 18 others under the rubble.
Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv As Students Return To School | 10 News First
Russia has launched a fresh wave of air strikes on Ukraine's capital. Young students returning to start the school year, instead found their classrooms blown to pieces. Ukraine says Russia fired a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, sending residents fleeing to underground bomb shelters as the explosions echoed across the city. The Air Force claims it intercepted 42 out of the 58 projectiles. At least 3 people have been wounded.
UK Issues A Partial Ban On Arms Exports To Israel | 10 News First
U-S President Joe Biden has criticised Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the Israeli Prime Minister is not doing enough to secure a hostage release deal. It comes as the British Government confirmed it would suspend some weapons exports to Israel, over concerns the arms could be used in violation of international law. TEN's Europe Correspondent Johnpaul Gonzo reports from London.
Politics
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Balloons, and Beyonce filled the United Centre in Chicago on the final day of the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris officially accepted her party's nomination for President. Harris contrasted her vision for a 'free and safe America' to what she says is Trump's vision to take the country backwards.
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Sport
McLaren Blunder Costs Oscar Piastri Italian Grand Prix | 10 News First
A second F1 win slipped through Oscar Piastri’s fingers. He took the lead on lap one after a bold move, overtaking his Mclaren teammate Lando Norris. He led the Italian Grand Prix for most of the race but a two-stop pit strategy cost him dearly.
Douglas Costa Straight To Work At Sydney FC | 10 News First
Brazil international Douglas Costa says he wants to write his name into history at Sydney FC, revealing a chat with Alessandro del Piero convinced him to come to the A-leagues. 10 News First was there exclusively as he met his team-mates for the first time.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.