10 News First: Lunchtime - 03 Sep 2024
News
Air Date: Tue 3 Sep 2024
Comprehensive coverage of local, national and international news. Plus, all the latest sport and weather.
National
Top Stories
Stranded Sailors Speak After Being Rescued From Sinking Yacht | 10 News First
Sunburnt and exhausted, but elated to be back on safe ground. Two sailors have tonight recounted their 30-hour rescue ordeal plucked from a sinking ship in five-metre swells, with winds hitting over 100-kilometres an hour. 10 News First’s Samara Gardner was there as they returned to shore.
Russian Missiles Strike Kyiv As Students Return To School | 10 News First
Russia has launched a fresh wave of air strikes on Ukraine's capital. Young students returning to start the school year, instead found their classrooms blown to pieces. Ukraine says Russia fired a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, sending residents fleeing to underground bomb shelters as the explosions echoed across the city. The Air Force claims it intercepted 42 out of the 58 projectiles. At least 3 people have been wounded.
Two Sailors Rescued From Stranded Yacht | 10 News First
Two sailors have been rescued after being stranded on a yacht for more than 12 hours off the New South Wales coast.
UK Issues A Partial Ban On Arms Exports To Israel | 10 News First
U-S President Joe Biden has criticised Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the Israeli Prime Minister is not doing enough to secure a hostage release deal. It comes as the British Government confirmed it would suspend some weapons exports to Israel, over concerns the arms could be used in violation of international law. TEN's Europe Correspondent Johnpaul Gonzo reports from London.
International News
Dam Collapses In Sudan, Dozens Dead | 10 News First
The Arbaat Dam in Sudan has collapsed, with some reports suggesting as many as 60 dead. An official told local news service Al-Tagheer that figure, with Reuters reporting at least 30 dead at the time of writing. Many more are missing, with villagers climbing to rocky hilltops to avoid the floods. The collapse of the dam comes following heavy rains in the region, with preliminary reports indicating extensive damage to as many as 20 villages downstream.
Politics
Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination | 10 News First
Balloons, and Beyonce filled the United Centre in Chicago on the final day of the Democratic National Convention as Kamala Harris officially accepted her party's nomination for President. Harris contrasted her vision for a 'free and safe America' to what she says is Trump's vision to take the country backwards.
Steve Kerr Speaks At Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Golden State Warriors and US Men's Basketball head coach Steve Kerr has spoken at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. The former Chicago Bulls point guard spoke in support of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the US Election.
Biden Drops Out: Can Kamala Harris Beat Trump? | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the Presidential race, following mounting pressure on his performance. On his way out, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick to take his place. But what does a Kamala Harris campaign look like, and can she beat Trump in an election? Democratic congressman Jim Himes lays out Harris's path to victory with our CBS colleagues.
Sport
McLaren Blunder Costs Oscar Piastri Italian Grand Prix | 10 News First
A second F1 win slipped through Oscar Piastri’s fingers. He took the lead on lap one after a bold move, overtaking his Mclaren teammate Lando Norris. He led the Italian Grand Prix for most of the race but a two-stop pit strategy cost him dearly.
Douglas Costa Straight To Work At Sydney FC | 10 News First
Brazil international Douglas Costa says he wants to write his name into history at Sydney FC, revealing a chat with Alessandro del Piero convinced him to come to the A-leagues. 10 News First was there exclusively as he met his team-mates for the first time.
Aussie Alexei Popyrin Faces Novak Djokovic In US Open | 10 News First
Australian Alexei Popyrin has set up a blockbuster third round against Novak Djokovic at the US Open. The 25-year-old only lost six games in his second-round win, with the pair facing off for the third time in a grand slam tournament this year.
