Israeli Protest For Soldiers Accused Of Detainee Abuse | 10 News First CONTENT WARNING: The following details an instance of alleged sexual assault. At least nine Israeli soldiers are currently being questioned by military following allegations a Palestinian prisoner had been raped at the country’s largest detention centre, Sde Teiman. Israeli military has launched a probe into the matter and transferred the bulk of Palestinian detainees from the facility for upgrades after additional reports of ‘abysmal conditions’. When military police officers went to detain the soldiers on Monday, July 29, protesters burst through the gates of an army base to support the soldiers and protest their questioning, according to Israeli media. If you, or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT (1800 737 732).