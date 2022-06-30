10 News First

Election Battle For The West
NC | News

Air Date: Fri 20 May 2022

The Prime Minister flew into Perth to spend his last day trying to secure key WA seats - as the Premier slammed Scott Morrison's claims that Labor's the party of the elite.

Federal Election 2022

The Point

2022

