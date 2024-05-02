2 mins

Australian Victims of Domestic Violence Farewelled & Honoured | 10 News First Molly Ticehurst will be farewelled in a public service in NSW's entral west this afternoon. Meanwhile, AFL clubs will unite this round, observing a moment's silence to honour the victims of violence against women. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is support. Call the 24-hour hotline 1800-RESPECT or go to 1800respect.org.au for details.