Douglas Costa Straight To Work At Sydney FC
Brazil international Douglas Costa says he wants to write his name into history at Sydney FC, revealing a chat with Alessandro del Piero convinced him to come to the A-leagues. 10 News First was there exclusively as he met his team-mates for the first time.

