Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Cross-Examined | 10 News First
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been grilled under cross-examination in the former President’s hush money trial. Trump’s lawyer tried to paint Michael Cohen as a man with a vendetta against his ex-boss and accused him of seeking to profit from Trump’s legal problems.

