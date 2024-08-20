10 News First

Donald Trump Uses AI-Generated Photos Of Taylor Swift Fans | 10 News First
NC | News

Donald Trump has decided to pick a fight with a group that could make him pay: Swifties. Over the weekend, the former President went on his Truth Social platform to accept Taylor Swift's endorsement of his campaign for the White House. The biggest problem with that - she hasn't.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.