Trump Leaves Hospital After Being Shot At Rally Today | 10 News First Donald Trump has left hospital after the shooting at the Trump rally today. Trump's motorcade was seen leaving a medical facility in Butler County, Pennsylvania a short time ago. His next movements at this stage are not publicly known. On Truth Social, Trump claims to have been shot in the ear following the incident, which saw shots ring out during a political rally. The alleged shooter was reportedly shot and killed by Secret Service officials.