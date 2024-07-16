10 News First

A bandaged Donald Trump has made a surprise appearance at his party’s national convention, his first time in public since being grazed by an assassin’s bullet on Sunday. An adoring crowd anointed him the Republican Party nominee for the Presidency, with a man who not long ago fretted that Trump could become “America’s Hitler” by his side.

