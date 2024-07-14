10 News First

Donald Trump Injured After Apparent Shooting At Rally | 10 News First
NC | News

Donald Trump has been injured after an apparent shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was addressing the crowd in butler when loud bangs, consistent with gunshots, rang out. The presumptive Republican nominee is seen in vision going down clutching the right side of his face before Secret Service swarms the stage. Trump then rises to his feet with a visibly bloody right ear. It's not known at this stage what caused the injury, however officials have since confirmed that Trump is "fine."

