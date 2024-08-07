10 News First

Dog Sets Off Fire After Chewing Through Battery | 10 News First
A family pet in Oklahoma has had a dog of a day when playtime sparked an emergency response. A pet monitoring camera captured the pup chewing on a power bank before a bright flash and a fire ignited. The two dogs and the cat inside the home managed to get out safely via the perfect escape hatch.

10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists.