DNC DAY 1: Protests at Democratic National Convention | 10 News First
Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Chicago on Monday outside the Democratic National Convention (DNC), protesting the party’s position on Israel. Chicago Police have said that while there were peaceful people in the crowd, dozens of protesters broke through a fence surrounding the DNC, drawing riot police to the perimeter. Throughout the one-mile march, just hours before President Joe Biden was to address the convention, protesters amplified their calls for a ceasefire and an arms embargo.

