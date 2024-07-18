10 News First

Details of Medisecure Hack Impacting 13 Million Australians Revealed | 10 News First
NC | News

In one of the largest hacks in the nation's history, it's now been revealed almost 13 million Australian's personal data, including names, home addresses and Medicare cards has been stolen. Just hours ago Medisecure, an eScript provider, revealed the full extent of the attack.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.