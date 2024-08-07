10 News First

Desperate Attempts To Prevent Conflict Between Israel And Iran Underway | 10 News First
Urgent back-room diplomacy is underway to try to limit a promised 'response' from Hezbollah and Hamas - over the assassination of their leaders. Iran is accusing Israel of deliberately acting in order 'to prolong and escalate' conflict in the middle east.

