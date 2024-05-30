Delhi Hits Record Temperatures Above 52 Degrees | 10 News First
Delhi has sweltered through temperatures in excess of 52 degrees, with authorities now warning of water shortages for the area. The high mark was reached in the suburb of Mungeshpur, marking the first time the city has experienced temperatures above 50 degrees. The high mark smashes the previous record of 49.2 degrees recorded in 2002. Scientific research has found that the climate crisis is responsible for heatwaves that are longer and more intense than ever before.
Ticketmaster Hack Leaves Australian’s Personal Data Exposed | 10 News First
There are reports tonight the personal data of more than half a billion global users has been stolen. A criminal hacker group has advertised the data for sale on the dark web - but the ticketing giant is yet to publicly acknowledge the breach.
Police Find Clue During Fresh Search For Missing Ballarat Mother Samantha Murphy | 10 News First
Police have found a clue during a fresh search for any trace of missing Ballarat mother, Samantha Murphy. A 22-year-old has been charged with her murder, but her remains and possessions have never been found.
Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause to Star in Neighbours | 10 News First
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause has announced she will be joining the cast of Neighbours in a guest role to air later this year. The Hollywood real estate agent - who has previously starred in 'The Young and the Restless' and 'Days of Our Lives' - will play Yasmine Shields, a businesswoman in pursuit of a work opportunity. Stause will begin filming in July, with episodes due to air in late 2024.
Greens Call For Recognition Of Palestinian Statehood | 10 News First
Greens leader Adam Bandt and fellow MP Max Chandler-Mather have torched the Government over perceived inaction on Gaza, calling for the Australian Government to formally recognise the State of Palestine. The duo delivered fiery speeches in the Lower House this morning, accusing Labor of being complicit in genocide and providing little more than "hand-wringing tweets" in response to escalating Israeli violence in the region.
Fears Young People Are Believing Misinformation About Sunscreen | 10 News First
There are fears tonight, young Aussies are being negatively influenced by social media when it comes to sun safety. A new survey in the US has revealed the dangerous misinformation about sunscreen and skin cancer, which youths are taking as gospel.
Millions Share Viral Rafah Support Tile As Israel Military Claims Egypt Border | 10 News First
Israel's military says it has seized control of the entire length of Gaza's border with Egypt. It comes as an AI-generated image goes viral, shared almost 50 million times since Monday by everyone from Dua Lipa to Sam Kerr.
Trump Hush-Money Trial Jury Requests Rehearing Testimonies | 10 News First
The jury in Donald Trump's historic criminal trial has been sent home after five hours of deliberation and two notes from the judge. The jury has requested to rehear key testimony from two central players in the case, former national enquirer publisher David Pecker and Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen.
Lava Shoots 50 Metres Into Air After Volcano Erupts | 10 News First
A volcano in Iceland’s southwest has erupted again for the fifth time since December, spewing lava and ash 50-metres into the air. A fissure that stretches 2.5 kilometres along the highly volcanic Reykjanes peninsula opened up at around 12pm local time. It is near the village of Grindavik, however most of its 4,000 residents were evacuated in November before the series of eruptions began.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.
Australian Federal Government Backs Ban On Vapes Despite Legalisation Push | 10 News First
The Australian Federal Government is standing by its decision to ban vaping devices unless a doctor prescribes them. Calls are growing to instead legalise the controversial smoking device in a similar way to cigarettes.
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
Aussie Water-Polo Team Paris-Bound For Olympic Games | 10 News First
Thirteen more athletes have been added to Australia's Olympic team for Paris with the Opening Ceremony now less than two months away. Our men's water polo team has been unveiled but proceedings left at least one of them a little uncomfortable.
80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
