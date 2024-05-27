Death Toll Rising In Papua New Guinea Landslide | 10 News First
UN officials have said that the death toll from a Papua New Guinea landslide is greater than initially thought, estimating around 670 people are buried under debris. Rescue efforts continue following Friday's landslide in the province of Enga in the country’s north, where around 4,000 people live. 150 homes are believed to be buried under debris, which is up to 8 metres deep in some areas, with another 250 homes in the area abandoned after cracks formed in the ground. Five bodies have been recovered, with the landslide blocking main roads and limiting access for search crews.
Late News
Father and Daughter Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Sydney's South | 10 News First
A car crash in Sydney's southwest has claimed the lives of a father and his 12-year-old daughter, leaving three others injured.
Adelaide Man Wins Australia's Biggest Lottery Jackpot In History | 10 News First
One lucky man has a big weekend in store trying to figure out what to do with a cool $150 million. It's a problem we'd all like to face but it belongs to an Adelaide gentleman who took out Australia's single biggest ever lottery win.
VIVID Sydney Kicks Off For Light Festival's 14th Year | 10 News First
The Sydney harbour foreshore is about to illuminate as the 14th year of VIVID gets underway.
Chris Hemsworth Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame | 10 News Firs
Chris Hemsworth was joined by his family and very famous friends as he became the recipient of the 2,781st star on the famous strip, with his Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr offered up a bit of a roast.
Israeli Strikes On Rafah Kill Dozens Of Palestinians | 10 News First
Israeli airstrikes have killed dozens of Palestinians throughout the Gaza strip overnight, with fires breaking out in Rafah following a blast at a refugee camp. The strikes come after Hamas fired eight rockets from the area towards Tel Aviv, marking their first long-range attacks on the city in months.
12 Injured In Severe Turbulance On Qatar Airways Flight To Dublin | 10
Twelve people have been injured and eight taken to hospital, after a Qatar Airways flight travelling from Doha to Dublin experienced severe turbulence.
Hamas Leaders Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Rafah | 10 News First
Dozens have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gazan city of Rafah. Rafah is the designated location for displaced Palestinians during the ongoing conflict with Israel. The strikes took place in western Rafah, with 35 Palestinians killed in the blasts. Israeli officials claim the strikes have killed two senior Hamas figures, despite the mass civilian casualties. Hamas has fired rockets back at Israel in response, but there have been no reports of casualties.
Death Toll Rising In Papua New Guinea Landslide | 10 News First
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Parramatta Eels Lose Race For Wayne Bennett | 10 News First
Following the announcement of Brad Arthur's sacking as the Parramatta Eels coach, it's been confirmed this morning that the club has also lost the race for Wayne Bennett. He'll return to South Sydney as head coach from next season on a three year deal.
Tottenham Hotspur Arrive In Australia | 10 News First
The Matildas have announced their 23-player squad ahead of their two-match series against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney. Coach Tony Gustavsson says the squad selected will form the basis for the team that travels to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Captain and star Sam Kerr has been officially ruled out of selection for the Olympics, after sustaining an ACL injury. Amy Sayer has also been ruled out with the same injury. Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are unavailable through injury for this window's selection. Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Lydia Williams return to the squad, with Williams to play her final Matildas match at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
Three A-League Players Arrested In Sports Betting Scandal | 10 News First
Australian football is reeling tonight as a sports-betting scandal shakes the sport. Three players from the MacArthur Bulls A-League team including the captain, have been arrested in dawn raids. National Affairs Editor Hugh Riminton has the exclusive response from the A-League.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.