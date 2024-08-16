10 News First

The death toll in Gaza has reached a grim milestone, with 40,000 people killed - majority women and children - in just 10 months amid unrelenting Israeli violence. UN officials marked the figure by again calling for an immediate ceasefire, while those remaining on the ground suffer unimaginable living conditions as the IDF bombs continue to be dropped.

