In an extraordinary interview, the daughter of a man who shot dead two women in Perth before turning the gun on himself has revealed police ignored her pleas for domestic violence intervention. She also says officers were warned about her father's arsenal of guns but nothing was done.
Australia To Provide Aid To Papua New Guinea As Death Toll Rises | 10 News First
Australia will provide $2.5 million in humanitarian assistance to assist Papua New Guinea after the Pacific nation suffered a major landslide. The expected death toll has now risen to two thousand, with authorities believing there are no more survivors.
Father and Daughter Killed In Fatal Car Crash In Sydney's South | 10 News First
A car crash in Sydney's southwest has claimed the lives of a father and his 12-year-old daughter, leaving three others injured.
Fears Young People Are Believing Misinformation About Sunscreen | 10 News First
There are fears tonight, young Aussies are being negatively influenced by social media when it comes to sun safety. A new survey in the US has revealed the dangerous misinformation about sunscreen and skin cancer, which youths are taking as gospel.
Amy Poehler Gives Sydney's Vivid An Inside Out 2 Preview | 10 News First
Vivid Sydney became a little brighter last night as the purple carpet was rolled out for Amy Poehler, giving Aussies a sneak-peak of the upcoming sequel to Disney-Pixar's Inside Out.
Global Outrage Grows Over Israel's Razing Of Rafah Refugee Camp | 10 News First
TW: This report contains distressing details and imagery. There is growing global outrage over an Israeli military strike at a homeless camp in Rafah that killed at least 40 people including women and children. Benjamin Netanyahu has called the attack a tragic mistake, blaming a technical failure.
Israel Faces Global Outcry As Dozens Of Refugees Killed In Rafah In 'Tragic Mistake' | 10 News First
At least 45 Palestinians have been killed and dozens more injured after an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in the Gazan city of Rafah in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as a "tragic mistake".
Netanyahu Blames Rafah Strikes On 'Tragic' Mistake | 10 News First
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blamed IDF air strikes that razed a refugee camp in Rafah on something going "tragically wrong." Israeli officials claim to have killed two Hamas leaders in the "precision" strike, however dozens of civilians were reportedly killed in the blasts that set fire to a compound of refugee camps.
Australian Federal Government Backs Ban On Vapes Despite Legalisation Push | 10 News First
The Australian Federal Government is standing by its decision to ban vaping devices unless a doctor prescribes them. Calls are growing to instead legalise the controversial smoking device in a similar way to cigarettes.
Albanese Staying Quiet On ICC's Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu Over War Crimes | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has refused to get involved in an escalating diplomatic drama after an historic move by the International Criminal Court, with the Chief Prosecutor seeking the arrest of Israel's Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organisation | 10 News First
Former lawyer Michael Cohen has admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Trump Organisation in what could be a pivotal moment in the hush money trial of Donald Trump. The prosecution's star witness was already struggling with credibility issues when he admitted pocketing cash that was meant to be paid to a client.
NSW Premiers Throws Support Behind Minimum Age Restriction For Social Media | 10 News First
NSW Premier Chris Minns has thrown his support behind a minimum age restriction for social media, as the state looks to better protect kids online. Chris Minns has called on the Federal Government to put an age limit in place but says New South Wales will look at going it alone if it needs to.
Aussie Water-Polo Team Paris-Bound For Olympic Games | 10 News First
Thirteen more athletes have been added to Australia's Olympic team for Paris with the Opening Ceremony now less than two months away. Our men's water polo team has been unveiled but proceedings left at least one of them a little uncomfortable.
80'000 Fans Turn Out To See Ange Postecoglou As Premiere League Comes To Australia | 10 News First
It's a massive week of football in Melbourne with over 80,000 people showing up tonight to see Premier League sides Tottenham and Newcastle, along with our Ange Postecoglou.
Parramatta Eels Lose Race For Wayne Bennett | 10 News First
Following the announcement of Brad Arthur's sacking as the Parramatta Eels coach, it's been confirmed this morning that the club has also lost the race for Wayne Bennett. He'll return to South Sydney as head coach from next season on a three year deal.
Tottenham Hotspur Arrive In Australia | 10 News First
The Matildas have announced their 23-player squad ahead of their two-match series against China PR in Adelaide and Sydney. Coach Tony Gustavsson says the squad selected will form the basis for the team that travels to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Captain and star Sam Kerr has been officially ruled out of selection for the Olympics, after sustaining an ACL injury. Amy Sayer has also been ruled out with the same injury. Katrina Gorry and Aivi Luik are unavailable through injury for this window's selection. Clare Hunt, Courtney Nevin and Lydia Williams return to the squad, with Williams to play her final Matildas match at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
