10 News First

Dam Collapses In Sudan, Dozens Dead | 10 News First
NC | News

The Arbaat Dam in Sudan has collapsed, with some reports suggesting as many as 60 dead. An official told local news service Al-Tagheer that figure, with Reuters reporting at least 30 dead at the time of writing. Many more are missing, with villagers climbing to rocky hilltops to avoid the floods. The collapse of the dam comes following heavy rains in the region, with preliminary reports indicating extensive damage to as many as 20 villages downstream.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.