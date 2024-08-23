2 mins

Romanian Police Raid Andrew Tate's Home in New Probe | 10 News First Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were detained by Romanian authorities on Wednesday, August 21, after their homes were raided following new allegations. Four home search warrants were conducted by Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). The organisation says the raids concern a criminal case for "setting up an organised criminal group, trafficking of minors, human trafficking, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering". The Tate brothers, alongside two Romanian women, were charged last year for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which they have denied. They are awaiting trial for those charges and are not allowed to leave Romania until they do so. On Thursday, a court will decide if the brothers will remain in preventative detention for 30 days or be placed under house arrest.