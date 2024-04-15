10 News First

Court Rules Bruce Lehrmann Raped Brittany Higgins | 10 News First
#BREAKING: Justice Michael Lee has ruled Bruce Lehrmann raped Brittany Higgins at a ministerial suite in Parliament House.

4 mins

Judge Handing Down Verdict On Lehrmann Defamation Case | 10 News First

At Federal Court in Sydney, Justice Michael Lee is handing down his decision in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case against Network 10. 10 News First will bring you the details as the verdict is made.
4 mins

Iran's Retaliation On Israel Could Spark Larger War | 10 News First

Last night's unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel is the scenario everyone has feared since the October 7 Hamas attack - a state-to-state confrontation that could spiral into a regional war. 10 News First Senior Reporter Ursula Heger joins the desk.

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.