Counter-Protests In The UK In Response To Anti-Immigration Riots | 10 News First
In the UK angry mobs encouraged by far-right extremists have been met by an overwhelming turnout of counter-protesters. Thousands took to the streets, after the chaos that erupted across England and Northern Ireland.

2024

