10 News First

Count Binface & Raving Loony Party Contest UK Election | 10 News First
NC | News

Independent candidate Count Binface has conceded his chances in the UK election are "about as good as Rishi's." Binface is contesting UK PM Rishi Sunak's Richmond & Northallerton constituency; a seat that Sunak is struggling to hold onto. Binface gathered with Monster Raving Loony Party candidates ahead of results in the UK election, which is expected to see a historic Labour landslide. Among the MRLP candidates standing in this year's election are Lady Lily the Pink, Sir Grumpus L Shorticus, Howling 'Laud' Hope, Lord Psychobilly Tractor, and Nick the Incredible Flying Brick. The party currently holds no seats in British Parliament, and holds little hope of gaining any in today's election.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.