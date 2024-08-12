10 News First

Councils Fight Bill To Remove Restrictions On Drinking In Public | 10 News First
NC | News

The state government is fighting against local councils in its attempt to lift a booze ban in public places. ‘Alcohol-free zones’ have been in place for more than three decades, with fears lifting them could see a rise in violent and disorderly behaviour.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.