Council To Vote On Same-Sex Parents Book Ban | 10 News First
Cumberland City Council is voting tonight on whether to repeal the controversial decision to ‘rid’ it’s eight local libraries of books that show same-sex parents. At the same time, groups clashed outside the meeting, with police riot squads on standby. Paris Martin is live.
What The Budget’s Cost Of Living Relief Means For Australians | 10 News First
Cost of living relief on power bills and a tax cut for all Australians – that’s the Treasurer’s big budget bet. But he's now under fire from some economists and the opposition, who argue it will cause inflation and hurt people in the long run. Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper joins Ursula to discuss.
Treasurer Hands Down Biggest Budget Surplus In 20 Years | 10 News Firs
Treasurer Jim Chalmers will tonight hand down the first back-to-back budget surplus in almost two decades, arguing it's a "powerful demonstration" of the government's economic management.
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Cross-Examined | 10 News First
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has been grilled under cross-examination in the former President’s hush money trial. Trump’s lawyer tried to paint Michael Cohen as a man with a vendetta against his ex-boss and accused him of seeking to profit from Trump’s legal problems.
Manhunt After Prison Van Ambush In France | 10 News First
A major manhunt is currently underway in France after a prison van convoy was ambushed at gunpoint. CCTV shows the moment a black car slams into the prison van at a tolling station north of Paris, its passengers then firing at the truck with semi-automatic weapons, killing two guards and seriously injuring others.
Budget Winners & Losers | 10 News First
While a Federal budget can't please everyone, those on welfare payments like JobSeeker haven't got the financial boost they we're desperately hoping for, as the price of everything goes up around them. Labor has splashed cash into the university sector in an effort to attract more people into key jobs.
Government Releases Inflation Forecast Ahead Of Federal Budget | 10 News First
There's renewed hope tonight that interest rates could be cut within the next year providing much needed relief for homeowners doing it tough. Ahead of tomorrow's budget the Government has released its updated inflation forecast and while there is room for optimism the numbers don't match the Reserve Bank's predictions.
Sydney Council Votes To Ban Same-Sex Parenting Books | 10 News First
A western Sydney council has voted to place a blanket ban on same-sex parenting books from local libraries. Cumberland City Council's vote has been met with widespread condemnation with members of the LGTBQIA+ community saying it's an attack on their very existence.
Duop Reath Back In Perth Ahead Of Second Olympic Bid | 10 News First
Boomers centre Duop Reath has jetted back to Perth as he rests up for his second Olympic bid and potential Gold medal run. The NBA centre with the Portland Trailblazers made time to visit family, even stopping in on cousin Sebit Kuek's workplace.
Former West Adelaide Junior Signs With NFL Team | 10 News First
A former Westies footy player is on the verge of making his American football debut after being signed by an NFL team. Matthew Hayball has spoken exclusively with 10 News First, about taking a punt, from AFL discard to the New Orleans Saints.
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.