10 News First

Convicted Killer Launches Third Bid For Freedom | 10 News First
NC | News

New laws will be put to the test by a convicted killer in a bid to free him from his life sentence. Robert Farquharson deliberately drove into a dam, killing his three young sons on Father's Day in 2005. He was found guilty of murder in two separate trials, but has always maintained his innocence and will now launch a third bid for freedom.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Breaking News

image-placeholder
1 mins

Two Killed In Horror 200km/h Tunnel Car-Crash | 10 News First

A former police officer has been identified as one of two killed in a horror crash inside a tunnel in Brisbane's inner-city yesterday afternoon. A third person is fighting for life, with reports one of the vehicles involved could have been travelling over 200 kilometres per hour. Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.

Top Stories

International News

image-placeholder
2 mins

Violent Attack On Student Pro-Palestine Protest | 10 News First

Counter-protesters have attacked a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the University of California, leading to violent scenes at the Los Angeles campus including the use of fireworks and teargas. Shocking footage of the violence, which the university has called “senseless,” shows groups of counter-protesters arriving on campus overnight and attempting to dismantle the camp’s barriers. While the incident was eventually cleared by police, witnesses have reported the response from authorities as slow, once the violence erupted. It follows days of student protests across the U.S. calling for universities to sever financial ties with Israel, with the movement mirrored across the world, including Australia, where peaceful protests have been seen in Sydney and Melbourne.

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.