Companies Could Face $50 Million Fines If Guilty Of Price Gouging | 10 News First
One of the biggest issues hurting Aussie families right now is the cost of living, with greedy companies' price gouging adding to the pain. But now there are calls for those guilty to be hit with massive fines of up to $50 million for abusing their market monopoly and putting profits before people.

