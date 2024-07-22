10 News First

Community Supports Mother Who Lost Her Husband & Child In Train Accident | 10 News First
NC

A community is rallying around a mother who lost her husband and two-year-old daughter in front of her very eyes when a pram rolled into the path of a train in Carlton. Somehow a second child also strapped to the stroller survived in a tragedy that means this family will never be the same.

2024

About the Show

