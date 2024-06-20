10 News First

Climate Protesters Cover Stonehenge In Powder Paint | 10 News First
NC | News

Climate protesters have covered part of Stonehenge’s historic stone structure with powder paint on the day before its annual Summer Solstice celebrations. A 21-year-old and 73-year-old from the activist group Just Stop Oil were both arrested by Wiltshire Police after the incident. The group has assured that no damage has been caused to the 5,000-year-old structure, declaring the orange paint is made with cornflour and will wash away. Both sides of UK politics have condemned the protest, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing it as “a disgraceful act of vandalism”, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calling it “pathetic”.

