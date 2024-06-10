Civilian Death Toll In Gaza Grows | 10 News First
Questions are growing over the civilian death toll in Gaza, after Hamas officials say more than 270 Palestinians were killed during an Israeli military operation to rescue four hostages.
King’s Birthday Honour List Announced & Facing Criticism | 10 News First
The King's Birthday Honours list has been revealed and already it's under fire, plunged into a new chapter of the culture wars. Prominent Labor Party figures dominate the list, and the Prime Minister has to assure people that the government is not involved in choosing the recipients.
Macron Calls Snap French Election | 10 News First
French President Emmanuel Macron has called a snap election, following considerable far-right wins in the weekend's European Parliament Poll. Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally party) won around double of the votes that Macron's pro-European Renaissance party. Macron dissolved the French National Assembly in response, with two rounds of national elections to come on June 30 and July 7.
Body Of TV Presenter Michael Mosley Found | 10 News First
The body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley has been found on the Greek island of Symi, five days after he was first reported missing while on holiday. Mosley’s wife, Dr Clare Bailey, confirmed the death after identifying a body found in the rocky terrain of Symi just metres away from their resort accommodation, as her husband. Ms Bailey has said that she believes the 67-year-old, who went missing on Wednesday June 5 after failing to return from a coastal walk, "took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen". She described Mosley as a "funny, kind and brilliant husband," also thanking local authorities for their tireless help to locate her husband in a statement.
Alex Jones’ Assets Liquidated To Pay Sandy Hook Victims | 10 News First
U.S right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has had to put his money where his mouth is, agreeing that a court liquidate his personal assets, as he works to pay a $1.5 billion damages bill to the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.
Murdoch Media Empire Sacks Top Editors Amid Major Restructuring | 1
The axe has swung in Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire with a radical restructure underway. Senior editorial executives have gone including the editor-in-chief of the country's most-read news website.
Carlos Alcaraz Wins French Open Over Alexander Zverev | 10 News First
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz has claimed his first French Open title, defeating German Alexander Zverev in five-sets. The four-hour marathon match sees Alcaraz become the youngest man to win titles on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old World No. 1 has previously won the 2022 US Open and 2023 Wimbledon over tennis icon Novak Djokovic.
NSW Blues Send Off After Reece Walsh Knocked Out Within Seven Minutes | 10 News First
State of Origin is always polarising and the series opener last night was no exception. The Maroons claiming the win and throwing out suggestions the Blues deliberately targeted fullback Reece Walsh, who was knocked out in the early stages.
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.